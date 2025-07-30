Ruto Signs Conflict of Interest Law to Strengthen War on Corruption

President William Ruto today 30th July 2025 assented to the Conflict of Interest Bill, 2025, and the Social Protection Bill, 2025. The signing ceremony at State House Nairobi marks a central moment for Kenya, ushering in a fresh start of accountability for public officers and significantly expanding the social safety net for vulnerable citizens.

The Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, is being recognized as a “game-changer” in the fight against graft, consolidating previously fragmented legislation into a single, robust framework. President Ruto emphasized the law’s objective: “This is a very consequential moment in Kenya. We are making it much more difficult for people to take advantage of the offices they occupy.” The new law repeals the Public Officer Ethics Act, placing the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) at the forefront of its enforcement.

A key provision of the new Act is its expanded definition of “relative,” now encompassing individuals with whom public officers have an “affinity,” aiming to close loopholes previously exploited by corrupt officials using proxies. Deputy President Kithure Kindiki commended this aspect, stating, “The new law not only closes the loopholes corrupt officials have been exploiting to steal money from public coffers, it also makes it much more difficult for them to use proxies to advance corruption.”

The legislation introduces stricter rules for public officers, prohibiting preferential treatment, external influence from outside jobs, and contracting with entities where they hold a personal interest. Crucially, it mandates a broader category of public officials, including Members of County Assemblies (MCAs), the Chief Justice, and other judicial officers, to declare their income, assets, and liabilities every two years. These declarations will now be overseen by the EACC, ensuring enhanced scrutiny. The law also sets a strict 90-day deadline for EACC investigations into conflict of interest complaints, preventing prolonged inquiries.

The passage of the Conflict of Interest Bill was also a vital step in unlocking a delayed Ksh97 billion ($743 million) loan from the World Bank, a key financing condition that had stalled for months.

Concurrently, President Ruto signed the Social Protection Bill, 2025, into law. A legislation that significantly broadens the scope of social welfare, moving beyond traditional beneficiaries like the elderly and orphans to include individuals facing extreme poverty, disasters, and job loss.

It establishes a National Board for Social Protection and a Social Protection Fund, partly financed by both national and county governments, to ensure consistent and structured assistance. Notably, the new framework explicitly extends social protection benefits to non-citizens affected by crises, such as refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless persons, provided they meet emergency criteria.

President Ruto demostrated the importance of this dual legislative achievement, stating, “These laws are not just legislative achievements, they are bold steps toward a more just, inclusive, and ethical Kenya.”

The combined impact of these laws is expected to foster greater public trust and ensure that public office serves the citizenry, not personal enrichment.