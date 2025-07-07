Ruto Sued Over Construction Of Church At State House

President William Ruto is facing a lawsuit over his plan to construct a church at State House, Nairobi.

This is after lawyer Levi Munyeri moved to court to challenge the Head of State’s plan, arguing that building a church on public land using the resources of a private citizen undermines key constitutional principles.

Munyeri noted that President Ruto’s actions amount to endorsing Christianity as a superior or state religion.

“The construction of a mega church at State House grossly undermines the constitutional provisions that denounce any State religion and affirm the doctrine of separation of Church and State. If allowed to proceed, the construction poses a real risk of diluting constitutional dictates on religion and may lead to increased religious tension in Kenya,” the petition reads in part.

Munyeri also argued that there was no parliamentary approval or public participation carried out before the President decided to construct the church.

He went on to say that the project has been shrouded in secrecy and that Kenyans were unaware of it until media reports emerged last week.

In the petition filed at the Milimani Law Courts, Munyeri asked the court to issue a conservatory order stopping any use or continued use of public funds in the construction or impending construction of a mega-church at State House, Nairobi, pending the hearing and determination of the petition.

He said that without such orders, the President may complete the project and, in the process, misuse public resources.

“Unless this court issues ex-parte conservatory orders sought herein, halting the said construction of the megachurch at State House – Nairobi pending the hearing and determination of this petition, public resources will be plundered and the right of the public to participate in the use of public land be negated to the detriment of the public,” the pettion added.

