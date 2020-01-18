Ruto Tells Kalanzo To Work With Him Ahead Of 2022

(KDRTV)- The Deputy President William Ruto has told the Wiper party leader Kalonzo Mysoka to work with him ahead of 2022 general elections

The Deputy President was speaking during a funeral service of former Cabinet Secretary Cleopas Mailus`s mother who died in early January.

The Tanga Tanga allied politician lauded the Building Bridges Initiative reiterating that it has given leaders a chance to work together without chipping in their political alignments

At the same time, he advised the wiper boss to seek a different formula since his support to Raila Odinga in 2012 and 2017 has proved futile

“The only mistake I made is that I failed to tell Kalonzo their candidate would not become president, Stephen, I helped Uhuru become president twice and he is about to retire, my friend, let’s walk together… “Ruto said in part.

The statement by the second-in-command has emerged after it was alleged that he secretly met Kalonzo in Sudan.

Ruto went of a private trip to Sudam on Tuesday

The Standard reported the Ruto and Kalonzo met on the same day in Khartoum airport

However, Kalonzo said he was on official duty in South Sudan as a Special Envoy and did not plan meeting William Ruto

“Nothing pre-planned happened. There was no meeting at all. It is a desperate attempt to say the meeting was pre-planned. The DP was in the company of Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi. Also present at the airport was Kenya’s ambassador Chris Mburu,” Kalonzo was quoted.