Ruto: There will be no corruption in the Social Health Authority as long as I am the President

President William Ruto now says there will be no corruption in the Social Health Authority (SHA) as long as he is the President.

Speaking on Thursday during the official opening of the Kilifi International Investment Conference in Vipingo, Kilifi County, Ruto said the government is determined to eliminate corruption in the country to ensure Kenyans get value for their money in all sectors, including health.

He pointed out that SHA has been properly organized to eradicate corruption that crippled the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“I want to assure the country that the challenges of fraud and corruption that bedeviled the NHIF will never be part of our universal healthcare plan as long as I am in charge,” he said.

Ruto dismissed claims of fraudulent procurement of the National Equipment Service Programme from which counties will buy hospital kits.

He said the procurement process was carried out jointly by the Ministry of Health and county governments, with no county compelled to sign contracts with any of the seven contracted suppliers.

“There is no obligation on any county to get equipment from any supplier. There is also no single supplier; there are seven suppliers,” he added.

President Ruto explained that counties are free to select the equipment they need and can also buy it from suppliers of their choice.

The Head of State emphasized that the National Government is collaborating with counties to ensure Kenyans receive the best services they deserve.

At the same time, he noted that the Kilifi County International Investment Conference demonstrates that counties are becoming key drivers of Kenya’s socio-economic transformation.

“Devolution has provided us with a unique opportunity and the capacity to empower the grassroots by unlocking untapped socio-economic potential,” he said.

To sustain this progress, the President said the government is building flagship Export Processing Zones (EPZs) in Busia, Eldoret, Murang’a, and Kirinyaga, all of which are over 50% complete.

He further stated that the government has licensed 39 Special Economic Zones, including 10 at the Coast, to attract investors, unlock counties’ potential, drive growth, and create jobs.

Also Read: Okiya Omtatah Hits Out At President Ruto Over Remarks About Tanzania