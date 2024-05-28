Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto To Meet 3 Coastal Governors Over Muguka Ban

By

Published

GOqxLG6XAAACpn8 (1)

President William Ruto on Tuesday, May 28held a phone conversation with Governors Abdulswamad Shariff, Gideon Mung’aro, and Andrew Mwadime over the ban on muguka in their counties.

The President in a statement said the three governors agreed to participate in a stakeholder meeting that will be convened by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi this week.

“I have engaged the governors of Mombasa, Kilifi, and Taita-Taveta counties on their concerns and challenges in the sale of muguka. Governors Abulswamad Nassir, Gideon Mungaro and Governor Mwadime have agreed to participate in a meeting of all stakeholders to be convened by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock this week as was agreed with the leadership of Embu County on Monday,” said Ruto.

The head of state also revealed that he would meet political leaders of the affected counties next week.

This comes after the Embu High Court temporarily suspended the executive orders banning the sale, distribution, and consumption of muguka in Mombasa, Kilifi, and Taita Taveta Counties until a case on the same is heard and determined.

Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna said the conservatory orders will stay in place until July 8, 2024.

“That pending interpartes hearing and determination of this application a conservatory order be and is hereby granted restraining and/or stopping the Respondents and or its agents from effecting, implementing and or enforcing Executive Order No. 1 issued on 22nd May 2024 by the 1st Respondent and 2nd and 3rd Respondents to last until the 8th July 2024 when the application shall be heard interpartes. The application will be served upon the respondents within seven days from today,” the ruling read in part.

The petition was filed by the Embu County Assembly and the Kutheremeka Muguka Sacco Society.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020