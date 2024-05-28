Ruto To Meet 3 Coastal Governors Over Muguka Ban

President William Ruto on Tuesday, May 28held a phone conversation with Governors Abdulswamad Shariff, Gideon Mung’aro, and Andrew Mwadime over the ban on muguka in their counties.

The President in a statement said the three governors agreed to participate in a stakeholder meeting that will be convened by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi this week.

“I have engaged the governors of Mombasa, Kilifi, and Taita-Taveta counties on their concerns and challenges in the sale of muguka. Governors Abulswamad Nassir, Gideon Mungaro and Governor Mwadime have agreed to participate in a meeting of all stakeholders to be convened by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock this week as was agreed with the leadership of Embu County on Monday,” said Ruto.

The head of state also revealed that he would meet political leaders of the affected counties next week.

This comes after the Embu High Court temporarily suspended the executive orders banning the sale, distribution, and consumption of muguka in Mombasa, Kilifi, and Taita Taveta Counties until a case on the same is heard and determined.

Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna said the conservatory orders will stay in place until July 8, 2024.

“That pending interpartes hearing and determination of this application a conservatory order be and is hereby granted restraining and/or stopping the Respondents and or its agents from effecting, implementing and or enforcing Executive Order No. 1 issued on 22nd May 2024 by the 1st Respondent and 2nd and 3rd Respondents to last until the 8th July 2024 when the application shall be heard interpartes. The application will be served upon the respondents within seven days from today,” the ruling read in part.

The petition was filed by the Embu County Assembly and the Kutheremeka Muguka Sacco Society.