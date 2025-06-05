Ruto Unveils KSh5.5 Billion Boost for Siaya’s Growth at State House

Connect with us

Business

KDRTV News – State House Nairobi: President William Ruto hosted Siaya County leaders, led by Governor James Orengo, at State House, Nairobi, pledging a comprehensive KSh5.5 billion development package to accelerate economic and social infrastructure across the county.

“We will invest Sh1 Billion to develop the Usenge Pier and the attendant port infrastructure to stimulate the blue economy in the region. We will also construct 16 markets in the County at a cost of Sh2.5 billion and allocate Sh1.6 Billion in the connection of more than 16,000 households to power to drive entrepreneurship.” President William Ruto remarked.

Siaya leaders held extensive consultations with President William Ruto at State House Nairobi

His excellency the President outlined a multi-sectoral plan focusing on the blue economy, markets, electricity, agriculture and education in Siaya County:
• Blue Economy: KSh1 billion will be invested to develop Usenge Pier (KSh600 million) and a new fish market (KSh400 million) on Lake Victoria to boost trade and fisheries processing.
• Modern Markets: Construction of 16 modern markets across Siaya at a total cost of KSh2.5 billion to enhance local commerce and SME growth.
• Last-Mile Electricity: KSh1.6 billion allocated to connect 16,000 households; an additional KSh500 million is being sourced to power 5,000 more homes, stimulating entrepreneurship and livelihoods.

To transform Siaya’s agro-industrial landscape, Ruto announced inclusion in the national cotton revival programme, backed by a KSh20 billion injection from Afreximbank and a strategic private investor for Rivatex East Africa Ltd in Eldoret. This initiative aims to create thousands of jobs, reduce textile imports and tap into the US market that consumes $500 million worth of Kenyan textile products annually.

The President committed to expanding Odera Akang’o University through land acquisition and completing stalled projects at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology. He also thanked ODM leader Raila Odinga for supporting the broad-based government, underscoring unity in driving national development.

Despite prior scepticism, Governor Orengo’s attendance signals a shift towards pragmatic collaboration. Observers note that Raila’s recent call for a political ceasefire in Nyanza helped ease tensions ahead of the meeting.

By integrating infrastructure, power, agriculture and education investments, Ruto’s pledges aim to position Siaya as a model of inclusive growth and inter-regional cooperation.

