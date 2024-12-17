Ruto’s Cabinet Okays Defence Cooperations Between Kenya & 3 Foreign Nations

The Cabinet has approved defense cooperation between Kenya, Ghana, France, and the Republic of Turkey.

In a meeting chaired by President William Ruto on Tuesday, the Cabinet said the cooperation will strengthen Kenya’s global alliances.

“To strengthen Kenya’s global alliances as a means of safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Cabinet has considered and approved Defence Cooperation Agreements between the Republic of Kenya and the following nations: – The Republic of Ghana; – The French Republic, and – The Republic of Turkey,” a dispatch from State House read in part.

According to the Cabinet, the agreements will establish a new era of cooperation in the field of defense, with a scope that includes joint training in the protection of mutual interests, as well as the exchange of personnel for professional development and industry.

At the same time, the top decision-making organ sanctioned a review and strengthening of the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) System, in response to various concerns from stakeholders and to accommodate the increasing number of tourist arrivals.

To reposition institutions of higher learning to better drive knowledge management, fuel innovation, and create limitless possibilities for individuals and our shared national progress, the Cabinet approved a transformation strategy for the nation’s oldest university-the University of Nairobi.

The eight-point plan seeks to leverage the University’s rich heritage to build global partnerships that strengthen academic and research. performance, benefiting both the University as well as other institutions of higher learning in Kenya.

In line with the Government’s commitment to promoting intra-Africa trade and facilitating the development of trade-related infrastructure, the Cabinet considered and approved Kenya’s accession to the instrument establishing the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA).

FEDA, a subsidiary of the African Development Bank. FEDA was established to implement the Bank’s equity investment program, which focuses on promoting intra-Africa trade, export development, and industrialization.

The nation’s policy foremost policy organ ratified the security plan for the festive season as prepared to exercise caution and drive safely.

Also Read: President Ruto Commissions Liquefied Petroleum Gas Programme For Public Institutions