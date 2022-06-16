Connect with us

News

Ruto’s Heroic Welcome In Iseche, Kitutu Chache Kissii

By

Published

images 41 1
Ruto addressing Kissii residents

Deputy President William Ruto together with his Kenya Kwanza team took their campaigns to Kitutu chache, Kissii county on 16 June 2022.

Ruto addressed the crowd asking them for their votes.

FB IMG 16553848173320610

Kenya’s Kwanza team addressing Kissii Residents

During the visit, Ruto assured the residents that should they get the next government, they will make sure electricity is accessed in most parts of the county.

On the other hand, Ruto accused former prime minister of not doing much in Kissi when he was the prime minister.
Ruto also promised the Kissii people that the Kenya Kwanza government will fix the economy of the country and make sure every youth get job and education.

Also read Deputy President William Ruto Leads Kenya Kwanza Economic Bloc Dialogue In Kissii

However, Ruto also added that his government had added five more technical colleges in the county. He also said that the government had disbursed over 800 million in Hospitals in Kissii. The money was used to provide the hospital with basic requirements and that people do not have to travel on other counties for treatment.

Consequently, Ruto promised that they will disburse 50 billion in small scale trade to help those people in small businesses.

On his other agendas, the deputy president said that they will deliberately pursue Government programmes that will create jobs and put more money in the pockets of citizens.

Also read Ruto Questions Raila Odinga’s German Degree

Those that accompanied the deputy president included Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula, Ezekiel Machogu, Sylvanus Osoro, Joash Maangi, Zaheer Jhanda, Cliff Ombeta,
Shadrack Mose, Walter Nyambati, Mathias Robi, and other leaders.

