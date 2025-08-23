Ruto’s Message to Harambee Stars After Exiting CHAN Tournament

President William Ruto has praised the Harambee Stars team despite being knocked out of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

In a statement, President Ruto hailed the football team for surmounting challenges and naysayers to advance past the group stages.

“We had a remarkable run. Harambee Stars have silenced doubters, lifted the spirit of a nation, and reminded us that when Kenyans play with courage, confidence, and determination, nothing is impossible.

“Yes, we bowed out at the quarter-finals — but we fought valiantly to the very end. To lose in the lottery of penalties is no dishonour; to push the contest to such a finish is itself a badge of greatness,” said Ruto.

The Head of State congratulated Madagascar for their win against Kenya, but said the Harambee Stars team fought to the end, and posted a remarkable performance that excited Kenyans.

“We congratulate Madagascar on their victory. Yet throughout this tournament, our boys displayed resilience, grit, and an indomitable will. Every Kenyan is proud of you. You have united the country, given us moments of joy, and lifted our hopes,” Ruto stated.

Further, the President urged Kenyans to continue thronging the stadiums even with the home team’s exit from the CHAN tournament.

“Though we exit the tournament, we remain the proud co-hosts of the historic Pamoja CHAN. Let us continue to fill Kasarani with cheer, energy, pride, and love for the game — all the way to the final whistle.

“For our boys, the journey does not end here. Let us carry the lessons of this campaign into the road ahead, as we prepare for an even more spectacular Africa Cup of Nations in 2027,” he concluded.

Harambee Stars lost to Madagascar afetr being eliminated in penalties following a 1-1 draw during normal and extra time.

The Kenyan team triumphed in the group stages to secure a spot in the quarter finals. The team topped Group A without having lost a match; winning three games and drawing one.