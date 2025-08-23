Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto’s Message to Harambee Stars After Exiting CHAN Tournament

By

Published

Gy Tym2XYAA5o3d

Harambee Stars

President William Ruto has praised the Harambee Stars team despite being knocked out of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

In a statement, President Ruto hailed the football team for surmounting challenges and naysayers to advance past the group stages.

“We had a remarkable run. Harambee Stars have silenced doubters, lifted the spirit of a nation, and reminded us that when Kenyans play with courage, confidence, and determination, nothing is impossible.

“Yes, we bowed out at the quarter-finals — but we fought valiantly to the very end. To lose in the lottery of penalties is no dishonour; to push the contest to such a finish is itself a badge of greatness,” said Ruto.

The Head of State congratulated Madagascar for their win against Kenya, but said the Harambee Stars team fought to the end, and posted a remarkable performance that excited Kenyans.

“We congratulate Madagascar on their victory. Yet throughout this tournament, our boys displayed resilience, grit, and an indomitable will. Every Kenyan is proud of you. You have united the country, given us moments of joy, and lifted our hopes,” Ruto stated.

Further, the President urged Kenyans to continue thronging the stadiums even with the home team’s exit from the CHAN tournament.

“Though we exit the tournament, we remain the proud co-hosts of the historic Pamoja CHAN. Let us continue to fill Kasarani with cheer, energy, pride, and love for the game — all the way to the final whistle.

“For our boys, the journey does not end here. Let us carry the lessons of this campaign into the road ahead, as we prepare for an even more spectacular Africa Cup of Nations in 2027,” he concluded.

Harambee Stars lost to Madagascar afetr being eliminated in penalties following a 1-1 draw during normal and extra time.

The Kenyan team triumphed in the group stages to secure a spot in the quarter finals. The team topped Group A without having lost a match; winning three games and drawing one.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021