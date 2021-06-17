Ruto’s Presidential Aspirations Delaying Projects Government- Ngilu

Deputy President William Ruto ambitions to become president are stalling government programs, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has stated.

Ngilu, while speaking in an interview on Radio Citizen Thursday morning said that Ruto’s aspirations have clogged major operations and projects slowing development in the country.

READ ALSO: Babu Owino Speaks Up About Taking Hard Drugs: ‘I Have Used Them’

She urged the dp to go back to working with President Uhuru Kenyatta into completing pending projects.

“Deputy President William Ruto needs to refocus and help President Uhuru Kenyatta deliver the promises they both made together to Kenyans,” she said.

“His engagement in 2022 sideshows with his lieutenants from within government only serves to derail government programs.”

The comments come after Ukambani leaders met with Uhuru at State House ahead of his regional Ukambani tour.

Uhuru will start his tour to the Ukambani region on June 28 and 29, where he will be in Machakos and Makueni on June 28 and Kitui on June 29.

In the meeting, Uhuru urged Ukambani leaders to join even pushing Kalonzo Musyoka and other Nasa coalition co-principals to consider reuniting ahead of the 2022 elections, where he promised to support one of them.

“Steve (Kalonzo), listen to your people and what they are saying. Unite in Nasa then we shall see what will happen. Whatever you will agree on is what I will go with,” Uhuru said.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya news.