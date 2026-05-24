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Ruto’s Security Breached in Kilifi — IG Kanja Orders Immediate Overhaul

Vincent Olando

Published

A tense moment unfolded in Ganze, Kilifi County on Sunday when a young man breached security and rushed toward President William Ruto’s podium mid-speech — prompting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to order an immediate overhaul of the presidential security detail.

The incident occurred during a Thanksgiving ceremony held in honour of Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs at Mnagoni Primary School. President Ruto was addressing the gathering when the man, reportedly holding a Bible, broke through the security cordon and charged toward the stage. Officers quickly intervened and restrained him.

Despite the alarm, Ruto maintained composure. As officers moved to remove the man, the President urged them to stand down.

“Leave that young man alone,” Ruto told his security team.

In a characteristic attempt to defuse the tension, Ruto later quipped to the crowd: “That young man has no problem. I think he learnt from Fikirini Jacobs not to miss any opportunity. I will deal with him later,” drawing laughter from sections of the audience.But behind the laughter, the seriousness of the lapse was unmistakable. In a press statement signed and released the same evening, Inspector General Kanja described the breach in stark terms.

“Although security agencies responded swiftly and decisively to contain the situation and restore order, any breach involving the security of the President is unacceptable and a matter of the gravest national concern,” the statement read.

Kanja announced the immediate formation of a special investigations team tasked with conducting what he called “a swift, thorough, and uncompromising inquiry” into how the breach was allowed to happen. He also confirmed that the security detail directly responsible for the President’s protection had been restructured to “strengthen protocols and seal any existing vulnerabilities.”

The public, too, received a direct warning. “Any attempt to breach security will be met with the full force of the law,” the Inspector General stated.

This is not the first time Ruto’s security has been tested in public. In February, a man ran toward the President at Jomo Kenyatta Showground in Mombasa during a youth empowerment event, and in April, an object was hurled at him from a crowd in Lang’ata. Each incident has raised fresh questions about the adequacy of presidential protection.

Sunday’s breach in Kilifi — and the swift, stern response from police leadership — signals that Kenya’s security apparatus is under growing pressure to close the gaps before a more serious incident occurs.

The motive of the man involved in Sunday’s incident had not been officially disclosed by the time of publication.

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