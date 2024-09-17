Saafricom Makes Changes To Mpesa Airtime Purchase Limit

Telecommunication giant Safaricom PLC has announced changes to the minimum airtime purchase limit via Mpesa.

In a statement on Tuesday, Safaricom said it has lowered the minimum amount required for buying airtime through M-PESA from Ksh5 to a new Ksh1.

The update which took effect on Monday, September 16, 2024, will see users purchasing airtime for as little as Ksh1.

“Hata shilingi ni pesa! Sasa unaweza kununua Safaricom airtime ya kuanzia shilingi moja ukitumia M-Pesa. Angalia M-Pesa balance yako na ujaribu kununua leo,” Safaricom stated.

This loosely translates to, “Even a shilling is money! You can now purchase Safaricom airtime starting from just one shilling using M-Pesa. Check your M-Pesa balance and try buying today.”

The reduction in the minimum purchase shows a shift in Safaricom’s approach to serving its customer base, particularly those with smaller mobile airtime budgets.

This comes days after the telecom company also announced that it would start charging users Sh0.50 for reverse calls.

Safaricom limited the service to only two free calls per day, noting that customers will be charged for the third reverse call they make per day.

“The reverse calls are still here. Please note the initiator of the reverse call will only be billed on the third reversal call request of the day when the request is accepted by the sponsor,

“Please note will now be billed 50 cents on the 3rd reverse call request of the day but you will not incur any other costs while using the service for the rest of the day,” Safaricom said.

Safaricom introduced the reverse call service in 2019 to complement the “please call me” service for customers out of airtime.

