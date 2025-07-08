Connect with us

News

Saba Saba Protests Death Toll Rises To 31

By

Published

AFP 20250707 64ZC4BP v2 MidR

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has announced that 31 people died during the Saba Saba Day protests on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 8, KNCHR said 107 other people were injured during the protests, while 532 were arrested.

“The Commission is still actively monitoring and following up on all reports and incidents related to the 7th July, 2025, Saba Saba demonstrations across the country.  Below is a general update of the Human Rights violations documented by KNCHR as of today, 8th July, 2025, at 1900hrs. Deaths 31, Injuries 107, Enforced Disappearances 2, Arrests 532, Destruction of Property (Value Unknown),” read the statement in part.

The commission also condemned the use of excessive force on the protestors and urged all stakeholders to be accountable following the protests.

“The KNCHR strongly condemns all Human Rights violations and urges accountability from all responsible parties, including police, civilians, and all other stakeholders.

“We once again send our message of condolence to those who lost their loved ones and wish a quick recovery to those nursing injuries,” KNCHR added.

The Saba Saba protests were witnessed across 16 counties on Monday, with police officers clashing with members of the public who turned in numbers to mark the anniversary of the historic protests.

In a statement on Monday, the National Police Service (NPS) said  52 police officers were injured and 17 vehicles were set on fire during the demos.

The vehicles include 12 police vehicles, three government vehicles, and four civilian vehicles.

Also Read: UN Condemns killings During Saba Saba protests

