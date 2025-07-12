Saba Saba Protests Death Toll Rises To 38

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has announced that 38 people died following the Saba Saba Day protests held on July 7, 2025.

In a statement, KNCHR said at least 130 people are still nursing injuries at home or in various hospitals across the country.

“The Commission observes that the death toll has now risen to thirty-eight (38) people as of 1800hrs today. At least one hundred and thirty (130) people are still nursing injuries at home and in various health facilities across the country.

“The Commission has been assisting the families of the deceased in conducting postmortems in collaboration with the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU), and other partners in the Civil Society,” read part of the statement.

The fatalities were recorded in: Kiambu (8), Nairobi (6), Kajiado (6), Nakuru (4), Kirinyaga (3), Murang’a (3), Embu (2), Meru (2), Laikipia (2), Nyandarua (1), and Nyamira (1).

According to the commission, four of the deceased are female, two are children, while the majority of those already identified are youth below 25 years.

Out of the fifteen postmortems conducted so far, the majority (14) died from gunshot injuries, including a 12-year-old girl who was shot while watching TV at home in Kiambu.

KNCHR also claimed that families of the deceased are being coerced by the Government to have the postmortems conducted hastily in the absence of IPOA, independent pathologists, human rights organizations, and lawyers.

“The families are also being asked to pay the postmortem charges in addition to other medical and mortuary bills, contrary to the waiver issued by the Government. A majority of these families are underprivileged and unable to pay the bills,” KNCHR stated.

Further, the commission urged the Ministry of Health to immediately and unconditionally waive all the medical bills incurred by the victims of the Saba Saba demonstrations as earlier indicated by the Government.