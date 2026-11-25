Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege has recounted how her newly purchased iPhone was stolen in the National Assembly.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 225, Chege said the phone was stolen on June 8, 2023, during chaos inside Parliament.

She said she realised her phone was missing during the confrontation and immediately raised the alarm, insisting that she could not leave the House without recovering it.

However, Chege recalled that the Sergeant-at-Arms assured her that the phone could not have been stolen within Parliament.

“The phone that was taken was my phone. It was 2023, June 8. We were seated there. Mr Speaker, when I raised it, I said I can’t leave before I get my phone. The Sergeant-at-Arms told me, ‘You are in the House; your phone cannot get lost,’” she recounted.

The former Murang’a Woman Representative said she later used a tracking service to establish the phone’s location, which initially showed it was within Parliament before moving towards the Protection House area.

She added that the phone was subsequently tracked to Donholm, Nairobi, before its signal disappeared.

Chege said she reported the incident to the parliamentary police, the Clerk of the National Assembly and the House Privileges Committee, but the device was never recovered.

“I reported to the police, the parliamentary police. I also reported to the Clerk. I am a member of the House Privileges Committee. I reported there. And I want to say, to this day, I have never recovered my phone,” she said.

Chege’s account comes after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula revealed that CCTV footage had captured an MP taking a colleague’s phone during a heated confrontation in the House.

Wetang’ula said he reviewed the footage alongside Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and two other MPs, after which they summoned the member captured in the recording.

According to the Speaker, the MP denied taking the phone despite being shown the CCTV footage.

“There was an altercation between members in this House then, when the House was still split top to bottom, and the passions were high. The CCTV footage was brought to my office. We saw it with the Majority Leader and two other members, and we actually saw a member pocket a phone of another member, and we called him, and he denied it completely even as he could see himself pocketing the phone on CCTV,” Wetang’ula narrated.