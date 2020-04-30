Sad News as 2 More Kenyans Succumb to COVID-19

(KDRTV) – Two more Kenyans have succumbed to the dreaded Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Heath CAS Rashid Aman, has announced.

This brings the number of fatalities to 17.

Ir is also not good for the country as the number of confirmed cases jumped to 396 following the confirmation of 12 new cases in the same period. Unlike in the past few days where cases have only been confirmed in Mombasa and Nairobi, Wajir and Kitui Counties reported 1 case each.

Mombasa reported the highest number of cases at seven while Nairobi had three cases.

BREAKING: Kenya Covid-19 cases jump to 396 after 12 more test positive, Health CAS Aman says. 7 of the cases are from Mombasa, 3 – Nairobi, 1 – Wajir, 1 – Kitui. Two more patients succumb to Covid-19, this now brings to 17 the total number of deaths. pic.twitter.com/fJdbYJxKOE — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 30, 2020

The Ministry of Health had projected up to 10,000 cases at the end of April but we will be heading to May with around 400 cases, which is good news.

Kenya has also recorded the biggest single-day number of recoveries after 15 patients were discharged from the hospital. This now brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 144.

“In the last 24 hours we have been able to record 15 new discharges; this is the largest number of discharges in a single day that we have registered. This now brings to 144 the total number of recoveries” – CAS Rashid Aman pic.twitter.com/5u4fg51TPO — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 30, 2020

“In the last 24 hours we have been able to record 15 new discharges; this is the largest number of discharges in a single day that we have registered. This now brings to 144 the total number of recoveries,” Dr Aman said.