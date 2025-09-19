Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Safaricom Announces M-PESA System Upgrade

By

Published

1002 04089a9deb8d5b5cb9962bcc4fa9332e 1686464296

Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom PLC has announced a planned M-Pesa system upgrade scheduled to take place on Monday, September 22, 2025.

In a statement on Friday, September 19, Safaricom said the system upgrade will take place between 12:30 AM and 3:30 AM.

“For 18 years, M-PESA has continued to transform lives across Kenya, connecting you, our customers, to opportunities every day.

“To support this and meet our promise to offer always-on, safe, secure, and worry-free financial products and services, we will be conducting a scheduled system upgrade on Monday, 22ⁿᵈ September 2025, from 0:30 AM to 3:30 AM,” read the statement in part.

During the upgrade period, Safaricom said, all M-Pesa services, including airtime purchase, will be temporarily unavailable.

The company explained that the timing of the upgrade has been carefully selected to minimise disruption and has apologised in advance for any inconvenience caused.

“The timing of this maintenance activity has been planned to result in minimal inconvenience to our customers. We apologize for any inconvenience that may be caused and thank you for your continued support,” Safaricom stated.

The upgrade will involve transitioning Safaricom’s M-PESA system to Fintech 2.0, a next-generation core platform designed to strengthen resilience, expand capacity, and unlock advanced AI-driven innovations.

Safaricom’s Chief of Financial Services, Esther Waititu, explained on Friday that focusing on these areas will make the company future-ready, as they align with current global trends.

“We process a lot of transactions daily. To give your perspective, when we started 18 years ago, we processed fewer than 100 transactions per second.

“Today, we average 100 million transactions daily, and the number keeps growing. As we introduce more use cases and continue to innovate, transaction speed and system design must improve. Cloud infrastructure is critical to achieving that,” said Waititu.

This is the second system maintenance exercise Safaricom will carry out on its M-PESA platform in 2025. The first took place on March 24, 2025, when services were briefly interrupted for about 30 minutes, from 1:00 AM to 1:30 AM.

Also Read: 2 Suspected Fraudsters Posing as Safaricom Agents Arrested in Watamu

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021