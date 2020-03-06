Safaricom Dragged into Kenei’s Murder Investigations

(KDRTV) – Tanga Tanga blogger Dennis Itumbi has asked giant Telco Safaricom to provide the name of their employee who allegedly helped the killers of Sergeant Kipkemboi Kenei erase data from his phone.

This is after Director og Criminal Investigations George Kinoti claimed that Kenei’s killers had wiped out data from their victim’s killers.

Kenei was allegedly killed by three men who were known to him at his house in Imara Daima. The heinous act is believed to have happened on the night of February 18. His killers, send his wife and dad some money before erasing all data from the phone. Detectives have now found the phone and managed to retrieve the data.

But still, Itumbi wants Safaricom to produce the employee who helped the killers.

“Dear Safaricom, a young police officer died. DCI says one of your staff members helped some THREE people erase data from his phone. Who is that? Why are you still holding up this person?” Itumbi asked on Twitter.

Dear @SafaricomPLC a young police officer died. @DCI_Kenya says one of your staff members helped some THREE people erase data from his phone. Who is that? Why are you still holding up this person? #SafaricomKeneiConnection pic.twitter.com/Ui21UTMhZz — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) March 6, 2020

Kenei, is believed to have been killed over his involvement in the Ksh39 billion scandal that was cooked at Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa questioned the security of Kenyans data in the hands of Safaricom.

“What is Safaricom telling the country? is our data including financial data safe if criminals can access Safaricom’s systems or is DCi lying?”

If @SafaricomPLC gives us the name of the employee who deleted data from Kenei's phone we will know #WhoMurderedKenei. CCTV drama isn't helping. Lets focus on the #SafaricomKeneiConnection pic.twitter.com/cW4CTm5Qqw — Brian Khaniri (@BKhaniri) March 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto has asked DCI to stop the drama and arrest Kenei’s killers. He accused Kinoti of peddling half-truths sponsoring newspaper headlines.

“The truth MUST be found on WHY, HOW and WHO killed Sgt Kenei. The drama, distortions, convenient half-truths and the smear campaigns in sponsored headlines amount to a criminal cover-up,” he said.

The truth MUST be found on WHY, HOW,and WHO killed Sgt kenei. The family, ODP,and kenyans want the TRUTH & JUSTICE and culprits held to account. The drama, distortions, convenient half-truths and the smear campaigns in sponsored headlines amounts to criminal cover up. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 6, 2020

