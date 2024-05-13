Connect with us

Safaricom Explains Why There Are Slow Internet Speeds Across the Country

Safaricom PLC has broken silence on the reports of slow internet speeds reported across the country on the better part of Sunday.

In a statement, the giant teleco company attributed the slow internet speeds to one of the undersea cables that deliver internet traffic in and out of the country.

Safaricom explained that their technical team was working on restoring a stable internet connection.

“We have experienced an outage on one of the undersea cables that deliver internet traffic in and out of the country.

“We have since activated redundancy measures to minimize service interruption and keep you connected as we await the full restoration of the cable. You may, however, experience reduced internet speeds,” read the statement in part.

The issue is also facing other internet service providers including Airtel and VGG Connect.

“There has been an undersea cable cut which has impacted the internet connectivity countrywide. You may experience intermittent connectivity or reduced speeds as we wait for full restoration,” Airtel explained.

Earlier in the day, users of the internet provider received a message notifying them of the issues.

The undersea cables, also known as submarine communications cables, are fiber-optic cables installed on the seabed between land-based stations to transmit telecommunication signals across vast areas of ocean and sea.

These cables are key components of the global internet infrastructure, allowing for high-speed data transfer across continents.

The main of submarine cables in global internet connectivity cannot be emphasized. They handle practically all transoceanic data transmission, including internet and telephone services.

Also Read: Ruto Appoints, Atwoli's Son, Safaricom CEO to Govt Roles

