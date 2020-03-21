SAFARICOM: Services That Will Be Unavailable On Sunday Morning

(KDRTV)-Safaricom has announced that some of its services will not be available on Sunday morning when the telecommunication company will be carrying out system maintenance scheduled for March 22.

“All calls, SMS services, M-Pesa, internet and data shall remain available for the duration of the maintenance,” the statement from Safaricom reads.

KDRTV understands that the services will be unavailable from Sunday 2 am to 8 am and the services including the following:

All balance transfers

All airtime top-ups (Including M-pesa)

All airtime, data bundles, and SMS balance inquiries

All product purchases including the purchase of data, voice and SMS bundles

All Bonga point services including redemption of Bonga points post-paid payments

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for you patience,” Safaricom said.

While the maintenance will taking place, the telecommunications has assured its customers that meanwhile the M-pesa users will for the next three months send amounts below Ksh. 1000 for free

The approach was as a result of promoting cashless transactions to halt the spread of the dreadful coronavirus

Safaricom CEO Micheal Joseph said that the waiver which took effect from March 16 was reached after the President made the directive.

So far, Safaricom has also increased the daily M-Pesa transaction limits from current Ksh. 70, 000 to 150, 000 to afford transaction for various business

Now, Kenyans will be able to transact up to Ksh. 300, 000 up from the current limit of Ksh. 140, 000 and hold up to Ksh. 300, 000 in their M-pesa accounts.