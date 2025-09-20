Safaricom Sounds Alarm Over Fake “M-Pesa Trading” Investment Scams

Safaricom, Kenya’s leading telecommunications provider, has issued a stern warning to its millions of M-Pesa users, urging them to disregard a proliferating wave of fake social media posts and online advertisements. These deceptive campaigns falsely claim the company is operating “M-Pesa Trading” or other high-return investment platforms, promising exorbitant profits for minimal deposits. Safaricom has unequivocally flagged these circulating graphics and adverts as elaborate scams meticulously designed to defraud unsuspecting Kenyans.

These scammers leverage the trusted M-Pesa brand to lend an air of legitimacy to their illicit operations. “We’ve seen a significant increase in misleading advertisements on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, promoting what they call ‘M-Pesa Trading’ or similar investment opportunities,” stated a Safaricom spokesperson, who requested anonymity. “These are not legitimate Safaricom products. We urge our customers to be extremely vigilant and verify any investment opportunity directly through our official channels.”

Fraudsters often employ sophisticated tactics, including creating fake Facebook accounts and pages that mimic legitimate financial institutions. These accounts frequently repost their deceptive adverts in popular Facebook groups, attracting considerable engagement and inquiries from hopeful investors.

Recent investigation by Africa Check exposed one such account, “M-pesa Loan,” which offered loans of up to KSh100,000 with instant disbursement upon application, only to be revealed as a known scammer operating multiple fraudulent accounts. The tell-tale signs of these scams include inconsistent branding, unprofessional graphics, and a lack of official websites or apps for verification.

Safaricom emphasizes that it will never solicit personal details like M-Pesa PINs or ask for “processing fees” for promotions or investments. Customers are advised to be wary of messages or calls claiming they have won prizes or are eligible for special investment opportunities that require an upfront payment. The company strongly recommends verifying any promotion or investment scheme directly on its official website or by calling its customer care line at 100.

To protect themselves from falling victim to such scams, M-Pesa users are encouraged to keep their M-Pesa PIN secure, never share it with anyone, and change it regularly. Enabling two-step authentication for the M-Pesa app and regularly checking M-Pesa statements for suspicious activity are also crucial preventative measures.

If a user suspects they have been scammed, immediate action is key: contact Safaricom customer care at 100 or 333 for fraud reporting, and if a significant amount of money is involved, report the incident to the police.