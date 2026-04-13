Sakaja Breaks Ground for Construction of Modern Gikomba Market

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson, on Monday, April 13, broke ground for the construction of the new modern Gikomba market.

In a statement, Sakaja said that once the project is completed, traders at the Gikomba market can expect a modern market that gives them dignity and secures them from some of the challenges that they have faced.

The Nairobi county boss outlined that the modern market exemplifies the two levels of government’s continued commitment to structured, secure, and inclusive development in key economic centres.

Sakaja highlighted that the market will serve Kenyans across the country and position Gikomba as a competitive trading centre.

According to Sakaja, the planned upgrade aims to transform the sprawling second-hand goods market into a modern facility with improved infrastructure, safer trading spaces, and enhanced amenities.

The market will feature a range of modern amenities, including an ICT hub, a social hall, a kitchen, ablution facilities, a food court, a lactating mothers’ room, cold storage, administrative offices and a children’s play area.

The construction of the project comes amid persistent fires that have plagued the Gikomba market over the years, destroying property worth millions of shillings and leaving traders counting losses.

This comes almost a week after the Nairobi County administration started demolishing the shoe section in the Gikomba market.

The demolition of the section of the market followed the lapse of an eviction notice issued to traders operating in the shoe section of the market.

However, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino condemned the demolitions, terming them a significant loss for traders operating in the market.

Babu also described the move as a betrayal by the Nairobi County leadership against traders at Gikomba Market.

“As all this was happening, demolitions continued quietly. Traders at Gikomba lost their businesses, their stock, and their only source of income overnight.

“This is not leadership. It’s betrayal. When the people needed accountability, they were given drama and silence,” said Babu.