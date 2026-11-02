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Sakaja Ditches UDA, Joins ODM

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Collage photo of Oburu Oginga and Johnson Sakaja.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has dumped the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA)  and joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party. 

Governor Sakaja abandoned the President William Ruto-led party on Monday and was officially welcomed to the ODM party by the party’s senior leadership led by Gladys Wanga and Simba Arati.

Speaking during the event, Sakaja said he brings his experience to the party and vibrant youthful support to propel the party’s interests ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“I bring with me the commitment I had to service, experience, energy and conviction that the next phase of politics, the next chapter of our politics, must be measured not simply by elections we win but the lives we transform,” said Sakaja.

The Nairobi County boss also said he identifies with and subscribes to the leadership principles and policies of the late Raila Odinga.

“If Baba was here today, and he is the one who told me to join ODM, he said that Nairobi should remain bold and we will do everything to ensure that is present in ODM,” added Sakaja.

ODM leader Oburu Oginga on Monday evening welcomed Sakaja to the party, saying his move to join the party is significant.

“It was a great pleasure hosting Governor Johnson Sakaja at my home this evening. I was truly delighted to officially welcome him into the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) family.

“As our party continues to grow and strengthen its roots, his joining marks a significant and welcome step forward for all our new members. Karibu sana to ODM,” Sakaja stated.

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