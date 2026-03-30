Sakaja Evades Arrest as Police Camp Outside His Office

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson on Monday, March 30, narrowly avoided arrest at his office in City Hall.

The Nairobi county boss is being sorted by the police following a directive from the Senate Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Nairobi County Police Commander Issa Mohamud confirmed that officers are searching for Governor Sakaja to ensure compliance with the law.

“We are following orders issued by the Inspector General of Police and will take the necessary steps,” said Mohamud.

Photos and videos seen by KDRTV showed a heavy contingent of police officers camping outside the Nairobi governor’s office.

On March 25, the Senate County Public Accounts Committee directed the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to arrest Sakaja and present him before the committee on Monday, March 30.

This is after the committee found the Nairobi county boss guilty of failing to honour multiple summons.

According to the Committee Chairperson, Senator Moses Kajwang, Sakaja had been invited three times to appear before the committee but failed to do so, prompting the issuance of the summons.

The Nairobi County boss was expected to explain how billions of shillings allocated to Nairobi City County were spent.

“The IG must arrest and present the Governor before the Committee on Monday, March 30. The time of presenting him shall be communicated,” said Senator Moses Kajwang.

The committee is expected to deliberate on whether the governor’s actions amount to a gross violation of the Constitution, potentially rendering him unfit to hold public office.

The committee is expected to deliberate on whether the governor’s actions amount to a gross violation of the Constitution, potentially rendering him unfit to hold public office.

During deliberations, the committee criticized Sakaja’s performance, citing findings from the Auditor General’s report for the 2024/25 financial year.