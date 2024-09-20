Sakaja Hits Out At DP Gachagua Over Relocation of Traders

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has slammed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after the latter criticized him over the relocation of traders in Nairobi CBD.

In a statement, Sakaja said he has a responsibility to protect and provide opportunities to the electorate to make something out of themselves.

“Just over a year ago, in June 2023, 52 traders, selling goods on a road reserve, were killed in Londiani, Kericho County, when a truck driver lost control and ploughed into them. Thirty of them sustained life-changing injuries.

“These people cannot come back to life. I have a duty and mandate that will not let me fall for populist political gimmicks at the expense of the lives and safety of Nairobians,” said Sakaja.

The Nairobi County boss accused DP Gachagua of inciting traders against measures being taken by the Nairobi County government.

The governor went ahead to accuse DP Gachagua of playing tribal politics which he stated was detrimental to the nation as this could fuel division.

“This morning, in a misinformed tribal diatribe, and while speaking in vernacular in the heart of our nation’s capital, you have chosen to use falsehoods to incite traders against the measures we are taking.

“A leader of your calibre should provide informed solutions and not stoke tribal disunity in our country. Nairobi is a cosmopolitan global hub that will operate in an orderly manner. I can assure you of that. I know you are dealing with other weighty and impending political issues,” Sakaja added.

He pointed out that it was better if the DP called him over the issue of the relocation of traders from the Marikiti market.

“To Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua I say: If only you had taken your phone and called me as I had suggested, you would have learnt a few things: My government has no plan to relocate the Marikiti Market,” Sakaja added.

On Friday Morning DP Gachagua accused Sakaja of mistreating the traders who supported his gubernatorial seat.

“When we were campaigning at Wakulima market, there were a lot of people and no one had a problem after receiving many votes, they are now claiming that there is a congestion problem in the CBD,” Gachagua alleged.

