Sakaja on the Spot as Unpaid Salaries Push City Hall Workers to Strike

Sakaja Under Fire as Nairobi Faces Service Shutdown
Sakaja Under Fire as Nairobi Faces Service Shutdown

Nairobi City County is teetering on the edge of a major service disruption as the County Government Workers Union (KCGWU) has advised its members to either slow down services or stay home in protest over unpaid salaries for July, August, and September.

The directive comes at a critical time, with the County Revenue Fund reportedly standing at a mere Ksh 700 million against a staggering Ksh 1.7 billion monthly wage bill, leaving City Hall workers demoralized and intensifying administrative pressures. The looming industrial action follows closely on the heels of Governor Johnson Sakaja narrowly surviving an impeachment motion.

For instance, Nairobi City County had already announced a delay in August 2025 salaries due to the late release of these funds. This systemic issue has left thousands of county government workers, including those in Tana River, Taita Taveta, Turkana, Trans Nzoia, and Kisumu counties, without pay for months.

The situation is particularly dire in the healthcare sector. Nairobi County doctors, including those formerly under the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), had already threatened to “down tools” from February 27, 2025, protesting chronic salary delays, stalled promotions, and unpaid gratuities.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) emphasized that doctors are “deliberately incapacitated” when not valued and supported, making it impossible to provide quality healthcare. This impending strike by doctors, coupled with the KCGWU’s call for industrial action, is expected to paralyze essential medical services across Nairobi.

The ongoing delays not only affect the livelihoods of public servants but also hinder the delivery of critical services to citizens. The government has been attempting to address some of these issues, with President William Ruto announcing that Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers will be employed on permanent and pensionable terms, with funds released for their salaries.

However, the immediate crisis in Nairobi highlights the urgent need for a sustainable solution to county funding and timely salary disbursements. The patience and commitment of employees are being tested, and a prompt resolution is crucial to prevent a complete breakdown of services.

