Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Sakaja Rolls Out Heat-Resistant Durapol Litter Bins in Nairobi CBD

By

Published

Nairobi County installs new litter bins in the CBD
Nairobi County installs new litter bins in the CBD

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Governor Johnson Sakaja has spearheaded the installation of Glasdon Jubilee 110-litre litter bins across the Central Business District. Crafted from Durapol, a heat- and tamper-resistant polymer, these modern bins are a major upgrade over earlier models and enhance Nairobi’s commitment to hygiene, order, and modernity.

Each bin features:

A domed lid to prevent rainwater pooling

A secure three-point locking system against unauthorized access

An anti-flyposting finish to deter illegal adverts

Corrosion-resistant internal liners and optional lightweight moulded polyethylene variants

LITTERING OR SPITTING WILL LAND YOU IN COURT~NAIROBI COUNTY ENVIRONMENT CHIEF OFFICER GEOFFREY MOSIRIA WARNINGS.

LITTERING OR SPITTING WILL LAND YOU IN COURT~NAIROBI COUNTY ENVIRONMENT CHIEF OFFICER GEOFFREY MOSIRIA WARNINGS.

The initial rollout began May 18 under the oversight of Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria, with a second phase on June 6. Busy CBD streets saw the first batch, while subsequent installations will target neighbourhoods, parks, and transport hubs.

Gen Z street photographers like Ian Momanyi and Caroline Wambura praised the sleek design, noting the bins add visual appeal and even serve as photo backdrops. Passersby applauded the effort but urged strict enforcement to ensure proper use.

“These are not just bins. They’re a statement about the Nairobi we’re building, one that values order, hygiene, and modernity,” Sakaja remarked, calling on residents to take responsibility for waste disposal.

Nairobi’s new Durapol bins represent a transformative step in urban sanitation. As installations expand citywide, the success of this initiative will hinge on public participation and sustained oversight.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021