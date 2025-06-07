Sakaja Rolls Out Heat-Resistant Durapol Litter Bins in Nairobi CBD

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Governor Johnson Sakaja has spearheaded the installation of Glasdon Jubilee 110-litre litter bins across the Central Business District. Crafted from Durapol, a heat- and tamper-resistant polymer, these modern bins are a major upgrade over earlier models and enhance Nairobi’s commitment to hygiene, order, and modernity.

Each bin features:

A domed lid to prevent rainwater pooling

A secure three-point locking system against unauthorized access

An anti-flyposting finish to deter illegal adverts

Corrosion-resistant internal liners and optional lightweight moulded polyethylene variants

The initial rollout began May 18 under the oversight of Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria, with a second phase on June 6. Busy CBD streets saw the first batch, while subsequent installations will target neighbourhoods, parks, and transport hubs.

Gen Z street photographers like Ian Momanyi and Caroline Wambura praised the sleek design, noting the bins add visual appeal and even serve as photo backdrops. Passersby applauded the effort but urged strict enforcement to ensure proper use.

“These are not just bins. They’re a statement about the Nairobi we’re building, one that values order, hygiene, and modernity,” Sakaja remarked, calling on residents to take responsibility for waste disposal.

Nairobi’s new Durapol bins represent a transformative step in urban sanitation. As installations expand citywide, the success of this initiative will hinge on public participation and sustained oversight.