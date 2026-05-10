Sammy Ngotho to Fly DCP Party Ticket in Ol Kalou By-Election

Sammy Kamau Ngotho will fly the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) flag in the Ol Kalou by-election after he clinched the party ticket in the nominations held on Saturday, May 9.

Ngotho emerged victorious in the DCP primaries after garnering 12,957 votes, defeating his closest competitor, Paul Waiganjo, who got 4,978 votes.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, in a statement on Sunday, congratulated Ngotho for winning the DCP party ticket.

The DCP party leader noted that the nomination exercise showed that DCP is a free and democratic space for all, where the voices of ordinary Kenyans are respected.

“Congratulations, Sammy Kamau Ngotho, for winning the Olkalou Parliamentary party primaries for the DCP party, garnering a total of 12,957 votes.

“This contest has demonstrated to the people of Kenya that our party is a free and democratic space for all, and it is the voice of the Kenyan people that we listen to,” he stated.

Gachagua also thanked residents of Ol Kalou for turning out in large numbers to participate in the primaries, while commending party supporters for maintaining peace throughout the exercise.

He further praised aspirants who lost in the nominations for accepting the outcome and pledging support for the winner.

“For those who did not make it, you are our true heroes for participating in the contest and agreeing to support the winner. I want to encourage you that your place in the party is secure and you should take an active role in campaigning for the party’s candidate,” he said.

The IEBC has scheduled the Ol Kalou by-election for July 16, setting the stage for what is expected to be a high-stakes political contest in the Mt Kenya region.

Ngotho will face Samuel Muchina Nyaga, who won the UDA Party’s ticket in the elections held on Friday, May 8, 2026.