Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Sammy Ngotho to Fly DCP Party Ticket in Ol Kalou By-Election

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Sammy Kamau Ngotho will fly the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) flag in the Ol Kalou by-election after he clinched the party ticket in the nominations held on Saturday, May 9.

Ngotho emerged victorious in the DCP primaries after garnering 12,957 votes, defeating his closest competitor, Paul Waiganjo, who got 4,978 votes.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, in a statement on Sunday, congratulated Ngotho for winning the DCP party ticket.

The DCP party leader noted that the nomination exercise showed that DCP is a free and democratic space for all, where the voices of ordinary Kenyans are respected.

“Congratulations, Sammy Kamau Ngotho, for winning the Olkalou Parliamentary party primaries for the DCP party, garnering a total of 12,957 votes.

“This contest has demonstrated to the people of Kenya that our party is a free and democratic space for all, and it is the voice of the Kenyan people that we listen to,” he stated.

Gachagua also thanked residents of Ol Kalou for turning out in large numbers to participate in the primaries, while commending party supporters for maintaining peace throughout the exercise.

He further praised aspirants who lost in the nominations for accepting the outcome and pledging support for the winner.

“For those who did not make it, you are our true heroes for participating in the contest and agreeing to support the winner. I want to encourage you that your place in the party is secure and you should take an active role in campaigning for the party’s candidate,” he said.

The IEBC has scheduled the Ol Kalou by-election for July 16, setting the stage for what is expected to be a high-stakes political contest in the Mt Kenya region.

Ngotho will face Samuel Muchina Nyaga, who won the UDA Party’s ticket in the elections held on Friday, May 8, 2026.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Politics

IEBC Confirms Date for Ol Kalou By-Election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has officially set Thursday, July 16, 2026, as the date for the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election in...

April 26, 2026

Politics

Gachagua Warns President Ruto Over CS Murkomen

DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned President William Ruto over the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. Speaking on Sunday, April 12, in Kajiado...

April 12, 2026

News

Gachagua, Kalonzo Condemn Disruption of Opposition Rally in Kikuyu

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka have strongly condemned the disruption of the united opposition rally in Kikuyu Constituency....

April 11, 2026

Politics

DCP Director Stanley Kimure Found After Alleged Abduction Following Ruto–Gachagua Clash in Ol Kalou

The Democracy for Citizens (DCP) Party Political Affairs Director, Stanley Kimure, was allegedly abducted on April 8 following a heated political confrontation between William...

April 9, 2026