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Samuel Muchina Wins UDA Ticket in Ol Kalou By-election

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Samuel Muchina Nyagah will fly the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election after he emerged victorious in the party primaries held on Friday, May 8.

Muchina garnered 3,221 votes to win the party ticket in a tightly contested race that attracted 10 aspirants.

He narrowly defeated George Wambugu Kanuri, who secured 3077 in the party nominations.

“Samuel Muchina Nyaga garnered 3221 votes to clinch the UDA ticket for the upcoming Ol Kalou by-election scheduled for July 16.

“Muchina beat George Wambugu Kanuri, who got 3077 in a hotly contested party primaries held on Friday that had attracted ten candidates,” UDA said in a statement.

Following the win, UDA National Elections Board member Jimmy Kahindi handed over the certificate to Muchina at Mumbi Primary School.

Other candidates included Peter Njoroge Mugo, who got 1049 votes, Mary Nyokabi Kamau (406), Peter Chuchu Njuguna (158), Maina Kiambati (96), Joseph Ndirangu (90), Ezekiah Kamweru (66), Daniel Ndungu (52), and Stanley Mwangi (43).

Meanwhile, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) is holding its nominations on Saturday, May 9.

The Ol Kalou by-election is anticipated to attract intense political competition, with the Jubilee Party also preparing to field a candidate in the race.

The parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the area Member of Parliament, David Kiaraho, last month.

Menawhole, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

“Following the declaration of vacancies that occurred in the offices of Member of National Assembly, Ol Kalou Constituency, Nyandarua County, issued by the Speaker, there shall be a By-Election on Thursday, 16th July, 2026,” read the notice in part.

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