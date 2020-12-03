Sarah Wairimu Renews War DCI George Kinoti Over Cohen’s Death

(KDRTV) – Slain golf billionaire Tob Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu has accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigations of declining to investigate forgery allegations surrounding the Dutchman’s will.

Through her lawyer Phillip Murgor, Wairimu says the will, which blocks her from inheriting Cohen’s multimillion estate, was found to be fake by a document examiner.

“There is a complaint that the DCI and Director of Public Prosecution have refused to investigate the complaint that the Will is a forgery,” Murgor told High Court Judge James Makau.

Cohen left his estate, which includes a Ksh 500m home in Kitusuru, luxurious vehicles and money in both local and foreign banks to his close family members.

Wairimu claims she owns at least half of the matrimonial home. She also asked to be allowed access to her car, a Porsche parked inside the homestead. Police have declined to allow her access to the posh homestead.

Wairimu is the main suspect in the murder of the billionaire, who was found in a septic tank inside the homestead in September last year. He had been reported missing for more than two months.

However, the widow now wants the court to declare the case a mistrial because it was based on hearsay. Murgor says he has not been furnished with evidence against his client.

Wairimu has previously claimed that Cohen was murdered when she was in custody and his body ‘planted’ in the septic tank. She said the DCI then invited the media to the homestead when discovering the body.