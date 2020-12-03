Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Sarah Wairimu Renews War DCI George Kinoti Over Cohen’s Death

Avatar

By

Published

Sarah Cohen
Sarah Cohen

(KDRTV) – Slain golf billionaire Tob Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu has accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigations of declining to investigate forgery allegations surrounding the Dutchman’s will.

Through her lawyer Phillip Murgor, Wairimu says the will, which blocks her from inheriting Cohen’s multimillion estate, was found to be fake by a document examiner.

Read Also: Sarah Wairimu Spent 2 Nights With Judge After Cohen’s Death

“There is a complaint that the DCI and Director of Public Prosecution have refused to investigate the complaint that the Will is a forgery,” Murgor told High Court Judge James Makau.

Read Also: Sarah Wairimu Unmasks Cohen’s Killers

Cohen left his estate, which includes a Ksh 500m home in Kitusuru, luxurious vehicles and money in both local and foreign banks to his close family members.

Wairimu claims she owns at least half of the matrimonial home. She also asked to be allowed access to her car, a Porsche parked inside the homestead. Police have declined to allow her access to the posh homestead.

Wairimu is the main suspect in the murder of the billionaire, who was found in a septic tank inside the homestead in September last year. He had been reported missing for more than two months.

Read Also; Sarah Wairimu Beat Cohen, Denied Him Sex Since 2014

However, the widow now wants the court to declare the case a mistrial because it was based on hearsay. Murgor says he has not been furnished with evidence against his client.

Wairimu has previously claimed that Cohen was murdered when she was in custody and his body ‘planted’ in the septic tank. She said the DCI then invited the media to the homestead when discovering the body.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

R R

News

The Moment DP William Ruto Destroyed KTN Reporter Duncan Khaemba

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto had a hard time answering questions from journalists after addressing the press on Wednesday. The DP had held...

23 hours ago
EoPACcZXcAk5 4D EoPACcZXcAk5 4D

News

William Ruto Allies Want Referendum Held in 2022

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have said the referendum should be held alongside the 2022 elections. “We have a pandemic...

1 day ago
Kenya Airways Resumed Direct Flights to US this Week Kenya Airways Resumed Direct Flights to US this Week

News

Hotbed of COVID-19! Uproar as America Advises Her Citizens Against Traveling to Kenya

(KDRTV) – Kenyans have raised concerns on social media after the United States government against traveling to Kenya over COVID-19. The US Center for...

3 hours ago
Musevenis Police Continues Brutality On Opposition Musevenis Police Continues Brutality On Opposition

News

Museveni`s Police Continues Brutality On Opposition

Police in Uganda have recapitulated brutality on the opposition leaders and supporters as presidential campaigns intensify.

1 day ago