Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

SAS Hero Who Battled Al-Shabaab Terrorists In Kenyan Hotel Siege Reveals His Identity

SAS Soldiers who helped saving lives during the DusitD2 Hotel terror attack in 2019 finally has revealed his identity.

By

Published

SAS Soldiers who helped saving lives during the DusitD2 Hotel terror attack in 2019 finally has revealed his identity.
SAS Soldiers who helped saving lives during the DusitD2 Hotel terror attack in 2019 finally has revealed his identity.

KDRTV NEWS: A Special Air Services soldier who battled Al-Shabaab terrorists in a Kenyan hotel in 2019 has revealed his identity.

The SAS veteran saved the lives of many people during the siege while off-duty in Kenya.

He has since revealed his identity so that he can publish his story.

The Hero who uses the pseudonym Chris Craighead on Instagram published a photograph revealing his face for the first time.

READ ALSO: The 5 Heroic Men Who Died Protecting their Female Colleague During Dusit Attack

Images have shown the hero leading Kenyan forces towards the DusitD2 Hotel and defeating the Al-Shabaab terrorists.

KDRTV established that previous images did not reveal his face since it was hidden by either clothing or the blurring of images to conceal his identity.

However, Craighead has resolved to reveal his face so that he can publish his book about how he help in defeating the terrorist in A Kenyan hotel in 2019; an attack that claimed the lives of 21 people.

The Special Forces veteran, who uses the pseudonym Chris Craighead on Instagram, shared a photograph showing his face for the first time. The image shows Craighead (right) leading Kenyan security forces towards the luxury DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi in 2019 before storming the complex and defeating al-Shabaab terrorists

SAS Soldier using pseudonym Chris Craighead (Right) posted a photograph showing him leading Kenyan troops towards DusitD2 Hotel to confront terrorists

In previously published pictures, his features were hidden so as to protect his identity. Pictured: Craighead and a security officer escort an injured man who was attacked in the terror siege

Craighead and A Kenyan security officer escort an injured man during the DusitD2 Hotel attack in Kenya in 2019.

He moved to Instagram and said:

I’m doing this earlier than I planned, but the actions of others have forced my hand into prematurely revealing my face.

‘This photo and others like it are becoming increasingly available, so I thought I should be the one to share the first with you.’

The SAS hero also thanked those who are close to him, support and guides him:

‘Thank you to all those close to me who support, guide, assist, and keep me balanced during this time in my life.

‘Another big thank you to everyone around this planet who supports my page and its message.’

The about-to-be-published book by the SAS soldiers is titled, ‘One Man In The Explosive Firsthand Account of the Lone Special-Ops Soldier Who Fought Off a Major Terrorist Attack in Kenya’

The publication date of the book has been delayed from July 2021 after the Ministry of Defense evaluate it for a confidentiality agreement, says The Sun

Craighead was awarded a Conspicuous Gallantry Cross, a bravery medal second only to a Victoria Cross, for his response to the gun and grenade attack by the terrorists

Craighead with other Kenyan security officers examining the plan of the Hotel

Images from the scene show the off-duty SAS hero wearing combat gear over a purple shirt and jeans as he entered the complex before emerging with terrified survivors

SAS off-duty officers saving a mother for the Hotel under attack in 2019

The SAS hero was awarded a Conspicuous Gallantry Cross, a bravery medal second only to a victoria Cross, for his bravery response to the terrorist attacks.

Craighead has been stationed in Kenya to help train soldiers was off-duty during the attack.

The 19-hour attack at DusitD2 Hotel in 2019 left 21 people dead including British charity worker Luke Potter.

Craighead has always published his images but concealed his faces in the images.

In one image posted on his Instagram account, he can be seen holding up his rifle while inside the hotel complex as he is joined by members of the security forces. Speaking about the image, he said: 'This would have been taken around two hours or so into the incident. By this time I was working alongside members of the security forces, pictured in the foreground'

Craighead during the attack while entering the Hotel building

He had also shared a photo of him meeting former US President Donald Trump.

Craighead shared a photo of himself meeting President Donald Trump on Instagram

Craighead meeting former US President Donald Trump.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019