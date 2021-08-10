SAS Hero Who Battled Al-Shabaab Terrorists In Kenyan Hotel Siege Reveals His Identity

KDRTV NEWS: A Special Air Services soldier who battled Al-Shabaab terrorists in a Kenyan hotel in 2019 has revealed his identity.

The SAS veteran saved the lives of many people during the siege while off-duty in Kenya.

He has since revealed his identity so that he can publish his story.

The Hero who uses the pseudonym Chris Craighead on Instagram published a photograph revealing his face for the first time.

Images have shown the hero leading Kenyan forces towards the DusitD2 Hotel and defeating the Al-Shabaab terrorists.

KDRTV established that previous images did not reveal his face since it was hidden by either clothing or the blurring of images to conceal his identity.

However, Craighead has resolved to reveal his face so that he can publish his book about how he help in defeating the terrorist in A Kenyan hotel in 2019; an attack that claimed the lives of 21 people.

He moved to Instagram and said:

I’m doing this earlier than I planned, but the actions of others have forced my hand into prematurely revealing my face. ‘This photo and others like it are becoming increasingly available, so I thought I should be the one to share the first with you.’

The SAS hero also thanked those who are close to him, support and guides him:

‘Thank you to all those close to me who support, guide, assist, and keep me balanced during this time in my life. ‘Another big thank you to everyone around this planet who supports my page and its message.’

The about-to-be-published book by the SAS soldiers is titled, ‘One Man In The Explosive Firsthand Account of the Lone Special-Ops Soldier Who Fought Off a Major Terrorist Attack in Kenya’

The publication date of the book has been delayed from July 2021 after the Ministry of Defense evaluate it for a confidentiality agreement, says The Sun

The SAS hero was awarded a Conspicuous Gallantry Cross, a bravery medal second only to a victoria Cross, for his bravery response to the terrorist attacks.

Craighead has been stationed in Kenya to help train soldiers was off-duty during the attack.

The 19-hour attack at DusitD2 Hotel in 2019 left 21 people dead including British charity worker Luke Potter.

Craighead has always published his images but concealed his faces in the images.

He had also shared a photo of him meeting former US President Donald Trump.