Schools Ordered to Submit Fresh Data as Textbook Shortage Hits Grade 10 Learners

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has directed all senior school principals to submit updated Grade 10 learner data in a fresh attempt to resolve a growing textbook shortage that has disrupted learning across the country.

The directive follows widespread complaints from parents, teachers, and students after the first term under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) revealed a critical gap in the supply of learning materials. In some schools, the shortage has forced students to share a handful of books, significantly affecting classroom instruction.

KICD Director Charles Ong’ondo Ochieng acknowledged the crisis, attributing it to inaccurate and incomplete data previously provided by the Ministry of Education after learners selected their senior school pathways in September 2025.

According to Ong’ondo, the data only captured total enrollment figures without specifying subject choices – an essential factor in determining the number and type of textbooks required per school.

“We have written to principals to share the latest enrolment data so that we can embark on the second round,” he said, emphasizing that updated records will enable accurate allocation of textbooks for each subject.

School heads have been given until April 10, 2026, to submit detailed information, including the number of learners per subject and the textbooks already received. The move is expected to support a second phase of distribution aimed at achieving a one-to-one student-to-textbook ratio as outlined in government policy.

The shortage, however, remains severe. Reports indicate that less than half of the required Grade 10 textbooks have been delivered, with some institutions receiving minimal or no supplies. In one Nairobi school, teachers reported having only nine books for a class of 50 learners.

Ong’ondo further blamed inconsistencies at the school level, noting that some institutions admitted more students than initially declared, while others dropped subjects without updating official records.

“There are schools that have more learners than they had indicated… some have dropped subjects because they didn’t get learners, while others changed options,” he explained.

The mismatch between projected and actual enrollment figures has led to both shortages and excesses in different schools. An audit by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu previously revealed that textbooks worth Sh90.8 million were oversupplied in selected institutions, highlighting systemic inefficiencies in resource allocation.

KICD also confirmed that the initial distribution, conducted in January, followed a 60:40 model involving multiple publishers. However, the changing number of learners and subject combinations rendered the model less effective without updated data.

The updated information will not only address the current shortage but will also guide textbook distribution for Grades 11 and 12, making accuracy at this stage critical for the CBC transition.

Meanwhile, the government is considering broader structural reforms within the education sector. Julius Bitok, the Basic Education Principal Secretary, indicated that schools with low Grade 10 enrollment may be merged or repurposed, while high-capacity institutions will be expanded.

“Most of the small schools we have to rethink what to do about them… we will ensure that we pour more resources into the education system,” Bitok said, adding that investments will focus on laboratories, dormitories, and teacher capacity.

As learners prepare for the second term, pressure is mounting on education authorities to resolve the textbook crisis swiftly.

For many students navigating the new curriculum, access to adequate learning materials remains a decisive factor in their academic success.