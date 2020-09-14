Connect with us

SCHOOLS REOPENING: Magoha Calls For Emergency Meeting

SCHOOLS REOPENING Magoha Calls For Emergency Meeting

(KDRTV)-Education CS George Magoha on Monday called for a crisis meeting with stakeholders to review schools reopening dates

KDRTV conjectures that meeting will deliberate on the confusion surrounding the reopening of learning institutions in the country.

READ ALSOSCHOOLS REOPENING: Magoha Issues 6-Week Preparation Deadline To Schools

Schools have been now closed for six months after coronavirus first broke out in the country.

In a letter dated September 7, 2020, the CS invited all education stakeholders in the country to a crisis meeting to discuss Kenya`s post-COVID-19 future in education and specifically address school reopening

KDRTV received hints that the Monday`s meeting has prioritized KCPE and KCSE exams candidates to report back to school with abid to complete the syllabus and sit national exams in January next year

At the same time, all higher learning institutions are also likely to be reopened as before

KDRTV understands that Kenya continued to recorded lower daily coronavirus infections now for four weeks; the Ministry of Health however said that 14 straight days would signalize a flattening curve of coronavirus infections

READ ALSOUniversities, Colleges Likely To Reopen Mid-November- CS Magoha

Earlier on, WHO had warned that children risk contracting coronavirus when at home than when in schools

According to our previous reports, the CS had hinted new guidelines to the reopening of schools; schools were directed to higher tents and make sure learners don’t share personal items while in school



