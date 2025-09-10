Connect with us

Scores Injured after Grisly Accident Along Nairobi- Nakuru Highway

Several people have been injured following a grisly road accident at the Kijabe Junction along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

The accident, which occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 10, involved a Toyota Hilux truck and a lorry. Both vehicles sustained extensive front-end damage and had to be pulled apart using another lorry.

Photos and videos from the accident scene showed the area residents and passing motorists rushing to help the victims trapped in the wreckage.

The authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of passengers in the two vehicles at the time of publishing this article.

The Kijabe Junction is a known blackspot that has recorded frequent accidents in the past along the busy Nairobi–Nakuru highway.

The accident comes a week after several people were injured following a road accident at Chepsir along the busy Kericho–Nakuru highway.

The crash occurred when a lorry lost control, slamming head-on into a passenger bus before ploughing into other vehicles.

The accident involved a private car and a trailer, which swerved off the road while trying to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

On September 9, a person lost his life and several others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident along Jogoo Road, near the Citam Buruburu church in Nairobi.

The bus is reported to have veered off the road after the driver lost control of the speeding bus, killing one person on the spot.

The bus was heading to Donholm from the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) when the gruesome accident occurred.

Also Read: Ministry of Transport Reveals 3 Main Causes of Road Accidents

