The Ministry of Transport has announced plans to open some sections of the Rironi-Mau Summit highway before Christmas.

In a statement on Saturday, November 21, the Ministry said it was fast-tracking construction works along the highway to ensure motorists can use completed sections during the festive period.

According to the ministry, the move would help ease congestion for thousands of travellers expected to use the route during Christmas.

“The Government is fast-tracking works on the Rironi–Mau Summit Highway, with sections set to be opened to motorists ahead of the Christmas festivities to ease traffic congestion, enhance mobility and facilitate smoother journeys,” the Ministry wrote.

The announcement comes weeks after the government missed an earlier October 30 deadline for completing the section for motorists.

Transport CS Davis Chirchir said the project has been delayed because of an interruption in the supply of bitumen, a critical component in road construction.

“We have had challenges with the Strait of Hormuz. You know bitumen is a petroleum product that comes from Iran. We have a challenge of bringing in small quantities because the price has gone up from Ksh90 a kilo six months ago to Ksh200 a kilogram today,” he explained.

The Rironi–Mau Summit highway forms part of a major transport corridor connecting Nairobi to the Western region and Rift Valley.

The construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit road project was launched by President William Ruto in November 2025.

The project, which is being implemented through a Public-Private Partnership between CRBC and NSSF, will be constructed over two years at a cost of $863 million (Ksh 170 billion), followed by a 30-year operation period.