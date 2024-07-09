Connect with us

News

Security Guard Who Was Fired For Shielding Protestors Reinstated, Given Award

By

Published

Java House Kimathi Street security guard Vincent Chepkwony who was fired for helping protesters during the anti-Finance Bill protests has been reinstated.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) said  Chepkwony demonstrated exceptional bravery during the recent protests.

“Mr. Chepkwony’s actions, which involved shielding members of the public from harm, exemplify the dedication, selfless patriotism, and courage exhibited by security personnel in safeguarding life and property,” PRSA stated.

PRSA CEO Fazul Mohamed noted that he convened a meeting with Hatari Security following Chepkwony’s dismissal where it was decided that he was unfairly sacked.

“The meeting, attended by Mr. Chepkwony and Mr. Stephen Mwangi, the Managing Director of Hatari Security, aimed to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding his termination and seek a fair resolution.

“After a comprehensive review, the Authority firmly concluded that Mr. Chepkwony’s actions were heroic, patriotic, and commendable and therefore warranted a promotion and not a dismissal from duty,” PRSA added.

The Authority directed Hatari Security Limited to reinstate Chepkwony to his role as a security guard with immediate effect.

Chepkwony was subsequently been awarded the highest commendation and recognition for a Private Security Officer in Kenya for his bravery and unwavering commitment to duty.

“We commend Mr. Chepkwony for his outstanding service and express our gratitude for his unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property,” the authority stated.

Chepkwony was hailed by Kenyans for shielding protesters from tear gas and harm during the protests.

His dismissal from the security firm caused outrage on social media forcing PRSA to intervene and ensure that he is re-instated to the role.

