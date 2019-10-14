See President Barack Obama’s Special Message To Kenya Following The Wins Of Eliud Kipchoge And Brigid Kosgei

Former US President Barack Obama has heaped praises on Kenyan athletes Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei following their spectacular performances over the weekend, terming them remarkable examples of human endurability. Obama, who has Kenyan roots from his father’s side seemed to be proud with the performances and took took to his twitter handle to express his delight.

Yesterday, marathoner Eliud Kipchoge became the first ever to break two hours. Today in Chicago, Brigid Kosgei set a new women’s world record. Staggering achievements on their own, they’re also remarkable examples of humanity’s ability to endure—and keep raising the bar. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 13, 2019

Eliud Kipchoge stopped the timer at a staggering 1:59:40, becoming the first human being to run a marathon under 2 hours and achieving his ‘moon landing’ mission at the specially organised INEOS Challenge.

No human is Limited, he said before the race in the streets of Vienna, Austria. It was evident how confident he was towards this race but what really pushed him beyond this mark?

Well obviously it’s because Kipchoge is a supreme athlete but credit to the set of world class pacesetters for their smooth transitioning throughout the race.

Brett Robinson who captained the third team of Pacesseters was just an example of how they made a dream impossible overturned as he prepared the rest of his colleagues to keep the momentum going without distracting Kipchoge.

“People were cheering, you are running the world record! World record!” said Brigid Kosgei, after breaking the world record by one minute and 19 seconds. Kosgei’s record wasn’t the only PR of the day. Share your 2019 @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon time below! pic.twitter.com/bQfOnhpXH5 — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 13, 2019

With their help, Kipchoge hit the 10K mark in just 28mins 20 seconds and the projected time before start was 28.26.

Nevertheless, at 21km of coverage, Kipchoge was already eleven seconds inside the projected time and all this would have not been achieved had it not be the good communication between the pacesetters and the laser car which was responsible in setting the pace for Kipchoge in Vienna.

At 29K ,the race was at 13.3mph which was the highest speed achieved since the race started, ensuring he completed 30K at 1.37.06 secs. Organisers had engaged the meteorological authorities in Vienna to anticipate any weather forecasts. First it was foggy and it began to rain mid-race but the pacesetters stayed true to the execution of the plan.

A day later

Brigid Kosgei broke the world record* at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday (13), winning the IAAF Gold Label road race in 2:14:04.

Lawrence Cherono, winner of this year’s Boston Marathon, won a close men’s contest in 2:05:45 to complete a Kenyan double in the Windy City.

Kosgei’s run came little more than 24 hours after fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge clocking 1:59:41 in Vienna. Unlike Kipchoge’s performance, though, Kosgei’s mark was set in an official race on a record-eligible course.

Kosgei, who won in Chicago last year in 2:18:35 and improved her PB to 2:18:20 to win in London earlier this year, set out at a blisteringly fast pace, covering the first 5km in 15:28. Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh was dragged through the section in a swift 15:36 with Gelete Burka a further 27 seconds in arrears.

Her pace dropped slightly after that initial enthusiasm but the 25-year-old settled into regular 16-minute splits for each five-kilometre segment. She went through 10km in 31:28, 2:12:26 marathon pace, and 15km in 47:26. At that point she was almost a minute ahead of Yeshaneh, who herself was on schedule for a 2:16:00 finish at that point.

