Sell Ideas Not Insults – Wetang’ula Tells Politicians

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has implored politicians to uphold peace and compete on ideas instead of insults.

Speaking on Sunday, June 22, during a church service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kanduyi Constituency, Bungoma County, Wetang’ula warned that the actions were polarizing the nation at a time when unity of purpose was crucial if any development was to be achieved.

“In the past, I have consistently said that we must uphold peace, because peace has no alternative in life; we may disagree, but we must do so respectfully, we may compete, but we must do so respectfully,” stated the National Assembly Speaker.

He called on the church to pray for the nation amid the heated exchanges between leaders as the glamour for control of the political space gains momentum.

“Peace has no alternative, it’s the only path that guarantees stability, unity, and progress for our society,” added Wetang’ula.

The Speaker stated his commitment to ensure the elevation of Bungoma town to City Status by ensuring the requirements for the attainment of the status were met.

“I will ensure Bung’oma is upgraded to A City in my lifetime,” Wetang’ula added.

Kanduyi MP John Makali, who accompanied the Speaker on his part, stressed the need for the Church to take up the role of societal transformation and the instilling of good morals among the young people.

Wetang’ula was joined by Bungoma County First Lady Dr. Margaret Makelo and Kenyan Ambassador to the UAE, Ken. Nganga, Bungoma County Speaker Emmanuel Stigma, and a host of MCAs.

