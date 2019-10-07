Selling Raila Odinga In Mt Kenya Is Hard And Close To Impossible, Gatundu MP Moses Kuria Admits

After his March 9th Handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, a number of leaders from the Mt Kenya region started to embrace ODM leader Raila Odinga who previously was not seeing eye to eye with the president. There have been word going round that Odinga may be positioning himself to win the region’s backing in 2022. However,Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria says that Raila Odinga is a tough sell in Mt Kenya despite his dalliance with President Uhuru Kenyatta following their handshake.

Kuria, who was appearing on K24 TV’s Punchline show on Sunday, said that Mt Kenya region is uneasy with Raila’s push for a parliamentary system.

“I am not sure that Mt Kenya have come to consider who they are going to vote for. Do you want the truth or the cousin of the truth?…tough sell,” said Kuria when asked about if Mt Kenya is ready for Raila as suggested by Kirinyaga County governor, Anne Waiguru.

The Gatundu South MP said central region residents are uneasy about Raila’s proposal for parliamentary system since it would disadvantage them.

“Maybe that is what scares them about such a line up. In 10 counties in what we call 10 plus three…with all that and 6 million votes, we have got only 64 constituencies out of 290 and unless that is redressed we are going to have a big issue. Every time they hear about Raila Odinga, they say he wants to introduce a parliamentary system and our 64 constituencies don’t count for much. They think it is loss of their historical advantage,” said Kuria.

The MP, who plans to be on the presidential ticket in 2022 to battle it out with his party leader, said Mt Kenya region MPs are divided but have been receiving “love” from Deputy President William Ruto.

But he warned that the region will keep its habit of voting as a bloc in 2022 General Election.

“By our nature Mt Kenya people vote as a bloc…Our people are good at moving by a face, Moi was there, Moi went. Kibaki was there, Kibaki went,” said Kuria.