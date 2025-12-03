Senate Blocks Governor Amos Nyaribo Impeachment, Terminates Motion

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo will remain in office after the Senate on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, halted his impeachment process, marking a significant victory for the embattled county chief.

The decision followed a preliminary objection filed by Nyaribo, who successfully argued that the Nyamira County Assembly did not meet the constitutional threshold required to approve his removal from office.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced the outcome, stating, “Senators have tonight voted to uphold a preliminary objection raised by Amos Kimwomi Nyaribo, Governor of Nyamira County, opposing his impeachment trial before the Senate on grounds that the County Assembly of Nyamira did not meet the required threshold in a vote that approved his impeachment.”

This ruling effectively terminated the impeachment proceedings, allowing Governor Nyaribo to continue serving as the county’s chief executive.

Earlier on Wednesday, Governor Nyaribo had rejected all allegations leveled against him as the Senate began hearings into his proposed impeachment.

The charges, read out by Senate Deputy Clerk Mohamed Ali, included violations ranging from illegal appointments and abuse of office to neglecting constitutional obligations and influencing irregular hiring practices. Nyaribo maintained that these claims were unfounded.

This marks the third attempt to remove Governor Nyaribo from office, with previous efforts in September of last year and a year prior also failing to secure the necessary majority in the County Assembly.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is also investigating Nyaribo over alleged graft and misuse of office, including a Ksh382 million irregular tender.

The Senate’s decision to uphold a preliminary objection based on procedural irregularities is not unprecedented.

In similar cases, Kericho Governor Dr. Erick Mutai and Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Hassan also survived impeachment attempts when the Senate found that their respective County Assemblies failed to meet the required two-thirds majority or adhere to proper procedures.