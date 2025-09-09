Senate Clarifies Reports of Bill Seeking to Extend Term Limits

The Senate has dismissed claims circulating online that the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to extend the term of the President and other elected leaders from five to seven years.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 9, the Senate announced that the bill sponsored in 2024 by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, which sought to extend term limits, was rejected.

“The Senate wishes to set the record straight: No Bill to extend term limits is under consideration. The 2024 proposal was rejected after overwhelming public opposition and has since been stood down,” the Senate stated.

The Senate described the reports claiming the bill has been reintroduced as misleading and cautioned Kenyans against falling for misinformation.

The House noted that the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which is sponsored by the leader of the Majority and the leader of the Minority in the Senate, is focused on constitutional reforms to strengthen devolution.

“The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution to address challenges of constitutional design and architecture that require reform so as to strengthen and secure the devolved system of government and for greater unity and harmony of the constitutional dispensation,” said the Senate.

The bill seeks to strengthen devolution by clarifying the role of various organs and institutions established by the Constitution in its implementation. This will help ensure that responsibilities are clearly defined and effectively carried out.

It also proposes a review of the mandates of the National Assembly and the Senate in order to clearly outline their shared responsibilities as well as the distinct roles assigned to each House of Parliament.

Further, the bill seeks to refine the legislative process as set out in the Constitution, ensuring that both Houses of Parliament play an effective and complementary role in lawmaking.

In addition, it emphasizes the need for both the National Assembly and the Senate to play a meaningful role in the budget-making process, safeguarding the resources and mechanisms necessary for the successful implementation of devolution.

