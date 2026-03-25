Senate Committee Fines Governor Sakaja, Orders IG Kanja to Arrest Him

The Senate County Public Accounts Committee has fined Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja KSh500,000 and ordered his arrest over contempt of Parliament.

The Committee on Wednesday, March 25, directed the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to arrest Sakaja and present him before the committee on Monday, March 30.

This is after the committee found the Nairobi county boss guilty of failing to honour multiple summons.

According to the Committee Chairperson, Senator Moses Kajwang, Sakaja had been invited three times to appear before the committee but failed to do so, prompting the issuance of the summons.

The Nairobi County boss was expected to explain how billions of shillings allocated to Nairobi City County were spent.

“The IG must arrest and present the Governor before the Committee on Monday, March 30. The time of presenting him shall be communicated,” said Senator Moses Kajwang.

The committee is expected to deliberate on whether the governor’s actions amount to a gross violation of the Constitution, potentially rendering him unfit to hold public office.

During deliberations, the committee criticized Sakaja’s performance, citing findings from the Auditor General’s report for the 2024/25 financial year.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna urged the Senate to compel the governor to account for county funds.

“The only place I can face the Governor and demand accountability is in this Senate, before this Committee,” said Sifuna.

Senator Sifuna also raised concerns over the alleged misappropriation of funds flagged in the Auditor General’s report.

Among the issues cited was KSh840 million recorded as personnel costs, yet no supporting documents, such as beneficiary lists, claim forms, invoices, or approvals, were provided for audit.

The report also highlighted seven withdrawals totaling KSh1.9 billion from the salary account, which lacked supporting payroll summaries, payment vouchers, or approvals, and were not processed through the approved payroll system.

Further concerns were raised over KSh544 million reported as expenditure on fuel, oil, and lubricants. for fuel usage.

Additionally, the Nairobi Governor was criticized for appointing seven advisors earning a combined monthly salary of Sh10 million.