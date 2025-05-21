Senate Seat Declares Gloria Orwoba’s Seat Vacant

Gloria Orwoba has lost her position in the Senate after Speaker Amason Jeffah Kingi officially declared her seat vacant.

In a gazette notice on Wednesday, May 21, Kingi said the seat is vacant effective Wednesday, May 21.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that pursuant to Article 101 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya, a seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98 (1) (b) of the constitution, held by Senator Gloria Orwoba, has become vacant with effect from the 21st May, 2025,” the notice read.

The notice comes a day after the High Court dismissed an application by Orwoba seeking to block her expulsion from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In a ruling, High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi rejected Orwoba’s application on the grounds that it failed to comply with the rules of procedure.

“It is apparent that the applicant has added new parties who are not in the original petition and without seeking the leave of this court to amend the petition. The Application is incompetent and is rejected. Previous directions are maintained,” the Judge ruled.

The UDA Party on Monday expelled Senator Orwoba following a disciplinary committee meeting due to allegations of disloyalty and violation of the party’s Code of Conduct.

“Pursuant to Article 29 of the UDA Party Constitution, and having exhaustively deliberated on the matters before it, the Party’s Disciplinary Committee has resolved that Sen. Gloria Orwoba be expelled from the membership of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party with immediate effect,” read part of the statement.

The party noted that Orwoba will no longer enjoy privileges accorded to party members and is barred from representing UDA in any capacity.

