The Senate has summoned Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and his Kilifi counterpart Gideon Mung’aro to appear before its County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) within seven days over concerns raised in audit reports on their respective county governments.

The summons followed requests by the two governors to postpone their scheduled appearances, saying they needed more time to prepare information sought by senators.

During a sitting on Monday, November 23, 2026, the committee, chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, resolved that both county chiefs must appear within the next seven days.

Mung’aro had been scheduled to appear before the committee on Monday but wrote to the Senate on November 19 seeking more time, citing the volume of information required and the need to prepare and submit it.

Wamatangi, who was expected to appear on Tuesday, November 24, also requested additional time in a letter dated November 20.

The committee’s decision followed a report by the Office of the Auditor-General flagging irregularities in county expenditure in Kiambu and Kilifi, although the specific audit queries were not detailed in the information provided.

Meanwhile, the committee adjourned its scheduled hearing with Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko after he failed to provide evidence that he had paid a Sh500,000 fine imposed by the Senate over repeated failure to honour summonses.

Ayacko had been expected to confirm whether he had complied with a Senate resolution issued on March 31, 2026. The committee said he had ignored at least six invitations to respond to audit queries concerning the Migori County Executive’s expenditure accounts for the 2024/2025 financial year.

CPAC Chairperson Kajwang’ maintained that the hearing could not proceed until the governor settled the penalty.

“The Sh500,000 fine was part of the resolutions of the House which required the Governor to implement,” Kajwang’ said.

He gave Ayacko seven days to pay the fine, after which the committee would summon him to confirm compliance and address the audit concerns.

The Migori governor, however, protested the decision, arguing that the penalty had been imposed without giving him an opportunity to explain his previous absences.

“I beg the Committee to treat me lawfully. The fine was imposed before I was heard. I don’t want the record of this august House to state that I was guilty. This Committee should hear me out because I am entitled to a fair hearing,” he said.

Kajwang’ defended the Senate’s position, saying the governor had repeatedly failed to honour invitations despite the committee accommodating his requests for postponement.

The committee had also planned to examine the implementation of the Auditor-General’s reports on Migori County’s financial statements, Receiver of Revenue Statements and County Revenue Fund Statements for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The latest developments put three governors under scrutiny as the Senate continues its examination of county government spending and compliance with audit recommendations.