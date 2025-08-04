Connect with us

News

Senate Summons Treasury CS Mbadi Over Unpaid Retirement Benefits

CS Mbadi Summoned Again Over Pension Delays
The Kenyan Senate Labour Committee has issued stern summons to National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, demanding their appearance on August 20, 2025, to address long-standing issues of delayed pension payments and unremitted benefits. This comes after repeated failures by the Cabinet Secretaries to honor previous summons, drawing sharp criticism from exasperated senators.

The committee, chaired by West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor, expressed profound disappointment, particularly with CS Mbadi, who has consistently skipped crucial meetings, often citing Cabinet engagements. During a recent sitting, Mbadi sent Public Investments Principal Secretary Cyrell Wagunda Odede in his stead, a move deemed unsatisfactory by the committee. Senator Murgor lamented, “We now understand that this will continue to drag because decisions are made at the Cabinet level. The longer it delays, the more we’re seen as non-performers.”

The core issues at hand include the delayed pensions for Kenya Railways Corporation retirees, a one-off honorarium for former councillors, and matters raised in the Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC) petition. The KCC case, in particular, involves KES 204 million in unpaid terminal benefits and cooperative savings dues to former employees, a situation that has persisted for nearly three decades. CS Mbadi’s stance that the government is under no legal obligation to settle these dues, communicated via a letter recommending dismissal of the petition, has been met with outrage.

Vice Chairperson of the Labour Committee, Senator George Mbugua, voiced strong disapproval, stating, “Even if it takes two years to see this through, we will not relent until justice is served. These elderly petitioners dedicated their lives to service; it’s unimaginable that CS Mbadi would recommend dismissing their plea without due consideration.”

Senators have warned of potential sanctions, including fines and even arrest, should the Cabinet Secretaries fail to appear on the stipulated date. Kitui Senator Enock Wambua emphasized, “Appearing before Parliament is not a favour. The CS understands this better than most.” The Senate is determined to ensure accountability and bring resolution to the plight of these vulnerable retirees.

