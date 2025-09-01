Senator Ledama Cautions Ruto Over e-procurement System

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has warned President William Ruto over his directive requiring county governments to adopt an e-procurement system.

In a statement on Monday, September 1, Ledama said the directive by the national government is unconstitutional and undermines devolution.

He argued that counties are constitutionally semi-autonomous, citing Article 219, which mandates that counties receive their equitable share of revenue without undue delay or deductions.

The Narok Senator pointed out that while the intent behind the directive may be well-meaning, enforcing it on devolved units exceeds the powers of the national government.

“With the utmost respect, Mr. President, William Ruto, county governments are constitutionally semi-autonomous. Article 219 clearly mandates that counties receive their equitable share of revenue without undue delay and without deduction.

“While the intent behind the e-procurement directive is understood, imposing it on counties exceeds the powers granted to the national government by the Constitution,” said Ledama.

The ODM lawmaker also said the directive will compel county governments to initiate costly court cases, which will consume county resources and delay development.

“This risks costly court battles that divert scarce county resources and delay development, and it crosses boundaries that the Constitution has clearly defined to safeguard devolution,” said Ledama.

Further, Ledama expressed support for the Council of Governors’ efforts to defend county autonomy and promote consultation between the national and county governments.

“The Council of Governors is right to firmly defend county autonomy and call for mutual respect and proper consultation in line with the law.

“Respectfully, all levels of government must honor their constitutional limits to preserve Kenya’s unity and progress,” he added.

President Ruto, on Sunday, August 31, issued a warning to government officials resisting the transition to the e-procurement system.

“We are going to implement the e-procurement system; there is no going back. Any official who is not ready to work with us in e-procurement can also leave the government and look for other jobs,” said Ruto.

