News

Senator Ledama Goes After CS Duale Over Remarks on Mt Kenya

File image of CS Aden Duale.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has called out Health CS Aden Duale after he suggested that the Mt Kenya region views itself as a superior community.

In a statement on Monday, August 18, Senator Ledama warned that Duale’s utterances risk dragging Kenya back to the dark days of ethnic tensions.

The Narok Senator told Duale to remember that as a Cabinet Secretary, he is a policymaker and not a tribal politician.

Ledama likened Duale’s sentiments to those that led to the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua last year, citing similarities in pushing a narrative of exclusion in government.

“Hon Duale, you’re a Cabinet Secretary—a policymaker—not a tribal politician. This weekend’s shareholding talk is pure poison, dragging Kenya back to the dark days of 2007 and spreading fear. We impeached DP Gachagua for the same divisive nonsense. I honestly wonder what our problem is as a country—just when we start making progress uniting Kenyans, people like Duale pull us backward.

“If you think you’re above the law, think again. It’s clear: impeachment may be the only way to remind you that government belongs to all Kenyans, not your sub-tribe. Enough of this tribal madness,” said Ledama.

On Saturday in Garissa County, Duale, while targeting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, said there is no superior community in Kenya.

The Health CS insisted that with the advent of devolution and the new constitution, that is now a thing of the past.

“There is no superior community, region, or religion here in Kenya the constitution provides. President William Ruto is becoming a victim of these political shenanigans because he wants to unite the people of Kenya,” said Duale.

He also said the pastoralist community will back President Ruto’s re-election bid in the 2027 general election.

“We, as the pastoralist community, will stand with William Ruto. And since Ruto has now joined hands with Baba, we have gone back to the politics of 2007. The dust that leaders like Kalonzo and Matiang’i will face in 2027 will leave them shocked,” he added.

