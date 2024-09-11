Senator Onyonka Goes After DCI After They Wrote To Whistleblower Behind Adani-JKIA Deal

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has written to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) after the investigative body wrote to Nelson Amenya, a whistleblower of the controversial Adani Group-JKIA deal.

In the letter issued by the Head of Serious Crimes Unit Directorate of Criminal Investigations Michael Sang, Amenya was asked to provide a certified copy of the certificate of corporation, certified copy of Article and Memorandum of Association, and names and contact of registered directors and founders of his Afrinet Carbon Limited company

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, pursuant to its mandate, is currently conducting investigations into a case of Computer fraud,” Sang stated.

However, Senator Onyoka said the letter by DCI to Amenya was a witchhunt aimed at intimidating the businessman who currently resides in France

“I consider this letter and request from the DCI as a witch-hunt aimed at serving a vindictive, vitriolic, and vengeful politically motivated abhorrence,” read the statement in part.

The Kisii Senator pointed out that the information requested by the DCI are documents that the state can access from the Business Registration Service (BRS), an entity mandated to oversee all the operations of registration of such a business.

“I condemn any belligerent action by the state to venomously try to silence Kenyans in rightfully participating in lawful governance activities in this country.

“Such actions are an outright setback to the progress we have made as a democracy. Any attempt on the same will be repulsed by every means possible using all legal options available,” Onyonka stated.

On Sunday, September 8, 2024, Amenya claimed that his life was in danger after he disclosed the controversial JKIA-Adan deal.

“They have labelled me an enemy of the state and are seeking ways to arrest me,” Amenya claimed.

Under the deal, which remains secret, Adani will build a new passenger terminal, refurbish existing terminals, construct a second runway, and upgrade cargo handling facilities.

The Indian company also proposes to invest Ksh97 billion in the development of a new terminal building, associated apron, taxiway system, and two rapid exit taxiways.

The takeover has been opposed by the Kenya Aviation Workers’ Union (KAWU) and a section of politicians who say the process was shrouded in mystery.

The workers at JKIA on Tuesday night officially commenced their strike leaving many passengers stranded at the airport.

Also Read: Foreigner Arrested With 1080 Grams Of Cocaine At JKIA