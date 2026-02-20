Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

News

Senator Onyonka Hits at Oscar Sudi Over Alleged Remarks on Gusii Community

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has called out Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi over alleged remarks targeting Fred Matiang’i and the Abagusii community, terming them divisive and dangerous to national cohesion.

In a strongly worded statement on Friday, Onyonka said every Kenyan has a right to support any leader or political vision without intimidation.

The Kisii Senator warned against reducing national politics to tribal considerations, noting that such rhetoric undermines the country’s democratic progress.

“I have seen remarks circulating on social media attributed to Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi targeting Dr. Fred Matiang’i and the Abagusii community.

“If they are true, then such statements are unfortunate, divisive, and unworthy of leaders entrusted with national responsibility,” said Onyonka.

The ODM Senator called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to launch investigations into the remarks by Sudi and take action.

Onyonka cautioned that statements perceived to profile communities based on voting patterns could inflame ethnic tensions ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Kisii Senator went on to say the Abagusii community has a constitutional right to settle, live, and work in any part of the country without fear or intimidation.

“The Gusii nation will not succumb to threats, intimidation, or arrogance. My brother Sudi must understand that how citizens choose to vote can never be used as a yardstick to judge an entire community,” he added.

Onyonka further noted that leaders affiliated with the ruling party are actively campaigning in Kisii County for President William Ruto, and questioned whether it would be acceptable to bar Kenyans from voting for Ruto based on his Nandi heritage.

“Would it then be acceptable for anyone to declare that no Kenyan should vote for President Ruto simply because he comes from the Nandi community? Kenya belongs to all of us, and our democracy must remain anchored on freedom of choice, mutual respect, and national cohesion,” Onyonka stated.

