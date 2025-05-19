Senator Orwoba Ejected As UDA Cleans House

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has expelled nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba from the party, effectively ending her parliamentary role. The party’s disciplinary committee delivered the bombshell on Monday, May 19, with UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar confirming that the decision was ratified by the National Executive Committee (NEC) after a formal hearing.

“She is no longer authorized to act or represent the party in any capacity,” Omar declared, closing the curtain on Orwoba’s affiliation with the ruling party.

The expulsion, which insiders suggest had been brewing for months, marks a stunning fall from grace for the outspoken senator. But UDA wasted no time in moving forward nominating Consolata Wabwire Wakwabubi from Kimilili Constituency in Bungoma County as her replacement.

According to Omar, the party has already submitted a formal request to the Senate to kickstart Orwoba’s removal and begin the swearing-in process for Wabwire.

While UDA has remained tight-lipped on the specific grounds for Orwoba’s expulsion, political analysts view it as part of a broader internal power play aimed at consolidating party discipline ahead of key 2027 strategy moves.